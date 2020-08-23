Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Decreases By 18.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,958.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

