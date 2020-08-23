Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Declines By 14.3%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SESN remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 695,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

