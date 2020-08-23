Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 19.1%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,592. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

