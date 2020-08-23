Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 19.1%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 34,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,688. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 237,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.