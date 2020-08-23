Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 13.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

