Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 13.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.