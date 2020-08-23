Short Interest in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Rises By 36.0%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PCI opened at $19.07 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 246.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 35.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

