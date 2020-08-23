Short Interest in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Rises By 36.0%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PCI opened at $19.07 on Friday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.
Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.
