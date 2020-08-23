Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Grows By 9.7%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

