Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 955,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SHLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 422,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.