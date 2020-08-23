Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,939. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

