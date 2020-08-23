Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.48. 1,126,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

