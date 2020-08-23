SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 871.20 ($11.39).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 878 ($11.48) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on SEGRO from GBX 890 ($11.64) to GBX 833 ($10.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

SGRO stock opened at GBX 967.80 ($12.65) on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.60 ($13.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 944.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 863.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 2437.9999704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

