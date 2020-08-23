Sean E. George Sells 15,473 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $496,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NVTA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

