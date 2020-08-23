SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

