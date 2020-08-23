Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 589,400 shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $6,194,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
