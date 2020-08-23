Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 589,400 shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $6,194,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. MM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

