Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €92.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.64 ($108.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

SAF opened at €97.24 ($114.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.81. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

