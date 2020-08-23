Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. 11,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUSHB shares. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.