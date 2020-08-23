Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last three months. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 381,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,172,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

