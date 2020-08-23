Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

