Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. 4,292,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

