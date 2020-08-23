Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,659 shares of company stock worth $38,601,111. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.13. 3,531,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,443. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

