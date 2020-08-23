Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.45 Million

Brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $354.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $381.89 million. Roku posted sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.
In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,659 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $117,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ROKU stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.
Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.