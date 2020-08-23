Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.45 Million

Brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $354.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $381.89 million. Roku posted sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,659 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $117,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

