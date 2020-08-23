Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.07 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

