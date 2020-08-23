Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 469,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,086 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,710. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $928.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

