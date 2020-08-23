Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of Recruit stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Recruit has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $42.25.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.
