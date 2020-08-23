Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Recruit alerts:

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Recruit has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $42.25.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.