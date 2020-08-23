Rate3 Trading Down 4.6% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex and FCoin. Rate3 has a total market cap of $656,149.94 and approximately $66,905.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $634.62 or 0.05462105 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Hotbit, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

