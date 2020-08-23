Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Monday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.