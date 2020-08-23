Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Monday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
QRTEA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.
