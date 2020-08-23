Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.12. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 558 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Quest Resource worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

