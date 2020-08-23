Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 297,970 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. 879,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,834. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

