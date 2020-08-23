QASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $310,776.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, QASH has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Liquid and Huobi. QASH has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $310,776.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Huobi, GOPAX, EXX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

