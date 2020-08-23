PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $273.22

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.22 and traded as high as $275.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $274.50, with a volume of 38,814 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.28) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 273.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

