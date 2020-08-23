PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $878,723.81 and $151,243.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00131323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01674659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00188006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00157179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

