Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE PRU opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

