ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after acquiring an additional 92,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,965,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 255,692 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

