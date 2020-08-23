Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CFO Christopher Y. Chai Sells 7,500 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $745,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,945.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.80. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

