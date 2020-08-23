PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives $29.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PolyOne during the first quarter worth $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 62.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 176.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 118,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the first quarter worth $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

POL opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

