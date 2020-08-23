Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 513.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 67.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 293,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,429. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.