Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 34.7% in July

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 910,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $8,761,992.20. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,986,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,543.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PHD opened at $9.74 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.