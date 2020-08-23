Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.90.

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

Shares of PL stock opened at C$6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.53. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.32%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.