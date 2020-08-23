Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $281.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.