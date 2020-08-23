Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.