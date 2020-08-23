Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0089 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.24.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
