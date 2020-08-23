Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0089 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

