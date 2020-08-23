Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $183.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

