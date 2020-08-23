Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 608.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.90 ($7.96).

PSON has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.82) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.56) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.99. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). On average, research analysts expect that Pearson will post 5590.0000977 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

