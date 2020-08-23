Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will report $429.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 389,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.