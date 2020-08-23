Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.07

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $8.91. Panasonic shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 311,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

