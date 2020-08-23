Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

