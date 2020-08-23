Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,017 shares of company stock worth $10,414,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pagerduty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

