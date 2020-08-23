Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.45

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $19.20. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

