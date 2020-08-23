OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $450,105 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

