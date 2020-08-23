OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $392,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,493 shares of company stock valued at $26,930,483. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

TYL opened at $339.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

